The long-awaited “Echoes of Greatness” concert lived up to its billing on Saturday night at Silver Stadium, Lilongwe, where Tay Grin celebrated 20 years in music with a show that brought together African icons Wizkid and Awilo Longomba, alongside Malawi’s top stars.

The stadium was packed and buzzing as local artists set the tone. Tuno impressed with No One and Munditenga, while Temwa added soulful depth.

Wizkid Electrifies the Crowd – A Grand Finale Moment at Echoes of Greatness.

Saint Realest and Kell Kay had the crowd singing along to fan favourites, and surprise appearances from Teddy Makadi and Jetu lifted the energy further.

But it was Zeze Kingston who stole the local spotlight, transforming the venue into a giant amapiano party with Akwele Nawo, Achisale and Zalowai, among his hits.

When Tay Grin made his royal entrance on a smoke-filled stage elevator, the stadium erupted. Dressed in a white-gold suit and carrying his trademark cane, the Nyau King delivered a catalogue of hits from 2 by 2 to Chipapapa, reminding fans of his staying power, even if the pace dipped at moments.

Awilo Longomba’s first-ever performance in Malawi proved unforgettable. Opening with Combien?, his new collaboration with Tay Grin, the Congolese legend showed ageless energy at 63.

The night’s standout moment came when he stepped into the crowd, creating an electric connection as he rolled through classics like Karolina and Coupé Bibamba.

The biggest roar was reserved for Nigerian superstar Wizkid, who appeared just after 2 AM to deafening screams. He thrilled fans with Essence, Ojuelegba, Soco and Come Closer. Despite the late set time, his smooth delivery and effortless charisma kept the stadium glued until his exit at 3 AM.

The concert was not without flaws — long delays and uneven pacing threatened momentum — but it was also a landmark for Malawi’s live music scene.

Tay Grin’s 20-year celebration proved he could dream big and execute, with Wizkid bringing global star power, Awilo adding legendary flair, and local acts standing tall.