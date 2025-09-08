The newly launched NBM Championship is expected to boost youth empowerment, nurture football talent, and strengthen communities across Malawi, providing a platform for skill development, teamwork, and social engagement.

The Bank officially launched the championship at Mangochi Stadium on Saturday, marking the start of a grassroots competition that will be played across all districts.

Speaking at the launch, NBM plc’s Chief Risk Officer, Charles Ulaya, highlighted the wide-ranging benefits of the championship for youth, parents, and communities.

“Football plays a critical role in the growth of our youth, keeping them healthy, focused, and united. Through this championship, young players will have a platform to develop their skills, gain exposure, and contribute positively to their communities,” said Ulaya.

Ulaya encouraged parents to support their children’s participation and emphasised the Bank’s commitment to digital financial inclusion through products like Mo626, which sits at the centre of NBM’s payment ecosystem.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, praised NBM for filling a gap in the country’s football development pathway.

“This championship provides opportunities for players moving on from the Under-20 League. Young players who previously had limited chances to feature at higher levels can now showcase their talent, gain experience, and pursue professional opportunities,” Haiya said.

The tournament is also expected to strengthen communities by fostering pride, teamwork, and social cohesion, while serving as a model for other corporate organisations to invest in youth development.

The launch match saw Mangochi All Stars defeat Chawe Bullets 2-0, marking the beginning of a competition poised to transform youth football and unlock opportunities across Malawi.