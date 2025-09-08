Mary Navitcha, the Director of Women in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has said that senior members of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should not flee the country if they lose in the September 16 elections.

She stressed that accountability is an important principle in leadership and that leaders must remain in the country to face the consequences of their decisions.

Navitcha further said she expects President Lazarus Chakwera, who is also the leader of the MCP, to announce his resignation in the event of defeat.

She argued that Chakwera’s leadership has failed to address Malawi’s pressing challenges, including economic instability, food insecurity, and governance issues.

The DPP official also told supporters that Malawians should not be swayed by last-minute measures such as the reduction of fertiliser prices.

She insisted that such interventions would not solve the deep-rooted problems facing the country under the current administration.

Navitcha urged voters to reflect carefully on their experiences over the past years and to choose leaders who have a proven record of delivering development.

She emphasised that the DPP remains committed to policies that empower citizens, improve livelihoods, and restore stability in Malawi.