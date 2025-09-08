The High Court in Lilongwe has reprimanded the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for what it described as a failure of duty after the electoral body improperly rejected the nomination papers of UTM parliamentary aspirant Daniel Binda in Nkhotakota Liwalazi.

Justice Madalitso Chimwaza ruled that MEC should have guided Binda through the process when he mistakenly paid a nomination fee designated for youth candidates instead of the required amount for adult male aspirants.

She faulted the commission for failing to detect the irregularity during both the pre-inspection and submission stages, effectively denying him fair participation.

The court has now ordered MEC to accept Binda’s corrected fee and ensure his inclusion on the ballot.

Binda’s lawyer, Khwima Mchizi, welcomed the ruling but further criticised MEC, arguing that the commission erred by continuing with electoral preparations in the constituency while the case was still before the courts. He cited Section 42(2) of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act of 2023, which requires suspension of such processes pending judicial review.

Observers say the judgment could set an important precedent regarding MEC’s responsibility to assist candidates and handle disputes transparently in future elections.