As the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to hold elections on September 16, former President and leader of the People’s Party, Dr. Joyce Banda, says her main goal is to uplift the lives of Malawians economically.

Banda said that among all the candidates contesting in the September 16 election, none has better policies to improve the lives of Malawians than those outlined by the People’s Party (PP).

She appealed to Malawians to vote for her as president, claiming she is the only one who has led the country better than the two former leaders who are also contesting in the upcoming election.

She said that during her time as president, essential commodities such as fuel and sugar were readily available and the cost of goods was low.

Banda stated that 85% of people living in rural areas in the country face significant challenges, and if elected on September 16, she plans to introduce job creation programs in these rural areas, where people would be paid cash-for-work to help them earn money and improve their lives.

She further said that the youth would be given opportunities to work abroad so that they can help develop their local communities.

Additionally, Banda plans to establish vocational training centres where young people can learn manual skills.

The former president also said she will provide free motorcycles to young people so they can start businesses transporting people.

Banda also pledged to construct one million houses for the underprivileged and the elderly so they can have decent shelter, and the construction work would also create employment opportunities for people in rural areas.

“I have already secured support from foreign countries and international organisations to assist this country economically, as well as help us with fuel and medical supplies so that our hospitals are well-stocked with medicine,” she said.

Banda said she plans to introduce free secondary school education to ease the financial burden on parents paying school fees for their children.