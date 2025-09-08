A shocking incident has rocked Dedza District after a mob murdered a Malawi police officer who was on duty.

The attack occurred in Chikufikani Village, where villagers turned on officer Mphatso Namwada as he attempted to rescue a kidnapped victim. The victim, identified as Fanuel Chadaine, a 38-year-old nurse from the Mangochi District Health Office, had been abducted by criminals who demanded a ransom of 4.5 million kwacha.

The Malawi police successfully rescued Chadaine, but when officers moved to arrest one of the fleeing kidnappers, the mob attacked with stones. During the assault, the villagers injured officer Namwada and seized his pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

Namwada sustained severe head injuries and later died while receiving treatment at Dedza District Hospital.

This latest tragedy comes just days after unknown assailants killed businessman Victor Anthony Biyeni in Dedza. Armed thugs broke into his home, hacked him to death, and escaped with a large sum of money.

The death of officer Namwada has drawn comparisons to a 2019 incident in which another police officer, Usumani Imedi, was stoned to death while dispersing protesters who had blocked the Lilongwe–Mchinji road.

The two recent killings have raised alarm over rising insecurity in Malawi’s Dedza District. Community leaders and law enforcement authorities are being urged to strengthen security measures to restore public safety and prevent further violence.