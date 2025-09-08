Social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele has sparked debate after calling on the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to stop the expiry of unused data bundles, arguing that data should be treated like money.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mbele said data is “technically liquid cash” and should not be taken away from consumers simply because it has not been used within a given period.

“Dear MACRA, Data Bundle is technically a Liquid Cash. Please do consider the Telecom License Conditions. Air Time & Data Bundles should never expire if unused. Money doesn’t expire,” he wrote.

Mbele argued that buying data is no different from depositing money in a bank, stressing that people should retain what they pay for until they finish using it. “If one buys 100 GB, it must stay valid for as long as it lasts. Data expiration is like cash in the bank expiring,” he added.

To illustrate his point, he likened data expiry to a car full of fuel expiring while parked at an airport. “Just imagine, you fill the car full tank, leave it at the airport because you are travelling to Ethiopia for a month, and on your return, you find that the fuel has expired. Fuel is liquid cash,” he argued.

His post attracted support from many followers, including Reuben Kachale, who said the expiration of unused bundles amounted to a loss for consumers, particularly for rural users and the elderly who consume less data.

“Data is indeed liquid cash and must be treated with the same value and respect as money. If airtime can be considered a financial asset, then data bundles should not be allowed to expire simply because they were not used within a set timeframe,” Kachale wrote.

Another supporter, Kondwani Mwazalamba, lamented that poor connectivity often left him with unused data that eventually expired. “Macra itithandizedi ndithu,” he appealed.

However, not everyone agreed with the proposal. Willious Sergey Kaira argued that data is a service tied to network capacity, not cash, and that expiry rules help operators manage demand.

“True, but data is not exactly cash, it’s a service. Running towers, internet links, and upgrades costs money every day. If bundles never expired, people would just stockpile huge GBs and the network could get overloaded,” Kaira explained.

He suggested a middle ground such as rollover data or extended validity periods for larger bundles, which he said would balance consumer fairness with operational costs.

The debate comes at a time when many Malawians have been voicing concerns over the affordability and fairness of data pricing.