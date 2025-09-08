A coalition of Christian leaders under the banner Pastors’ Voice has endorsed former President Arthur Peter Mutharika, arguing that Malawi’s current challenges demand a return to his brand of leadership.

Speaking at a press briefing in Mzuzu on Sunday, the group’s director, Mc Hammer Mulewa, said

“Malawians are grappling with economic hardship, unemployment, corruption, and poor service delivery, which he contrasted with what he described as stability, development, and progress during Mutharika’s tenure”. Said Mulewa.

Formed in 2024 to promote good governance and accountability, the organisation maintained that Mutharika’s experience and integrity make him the strongest contender in the September 16 presidential elections.

Mulewa stressed that the endorsement is not partisan but rooted in their belief that Mutharika can restore hope and guide the nation toward a better future.