The Chief Justice of Malawi, Rizine Mzikamanda, has urged Catholic lawyers and judges to be agents who bring justice and hope to the people in the country.

Chief Justice Mzikamanda made these remarks at Zomba Cathedral during a special mass called the “Jubilee of Justice”, organised by Catholic lawyers under the theme: “Builders of Justice, Bearers of Hope.”

The Catholic Church worldwide has designated 2025 as the “Year of Pilgrimage of Hope,” where people serving in various roles within the Church celebrate through prayers and activities.

The Chief Justice encouraged those working in the justice system to serve selflessly and not to show favouritism between the rich and the poor, but to carry out their duties impartially.

Chief Justice Mzikamanda said she is hopeful that lawyers and judges will be tools for delivering justice and that the public will have trust in them.

“I urge you, my colleagues in the legal profession, to work without bias so that people can trust us,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Malawi, Bishop Martin Anwel Mtumbuka, appealed to Catholic lawyers not to take corruption in the course of their work and not to be driven by greed for people’s money.

Bishop Mtumbuka, who is also the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga, advised legal professionals to always put God first in their daily lives.

Justice of Appeal Charles Mkandawire, who chaired the organising committee of the event, expressed satisfaction with how the ceremony was conducted and thanked the Catholic bishops in Malawi for allowing the event to take place.

At the event, Catholic lawyers from Zimbabwe were also in attendance.

At the end of the ceremony, the Catholic lawyers launched the Catholic Lawyers Association (CLA) and elected Counsel Alfred Majamanda as their President, Counsel Mzuzo Mitole as Vice President, and Counsel Chrispin Ngunde as Secretary.