Police in Mzimba say too many lives are being lost to fights that begin in drinking places. Since January, the district has recorded 14 murder cases, five of them in August alone.

Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brighton Mwase, said most of the killings start with minor quarrels that escalate into violence. “The situation is worrying. People drink, argue, and end up attacking each other,” Mwase told reporters.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Monday, when a 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his friend by striking him on the head with a metal bar. The victim died upon arrival at Mzimba District Hospital.

Mwase further urged the public to avoid spreading false stories on social media, saying such posts are fueling unnecessary fear. “Mzimba is not as unsafe as people are claiming. We are working with communities to improve safety,” he said.

To curb the violence, police say they are strengthening community policing and running awareness campaigns on the dangers of alcohol-related fights.