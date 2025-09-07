Malawian Musician Quits After Online Abuse

Malawian female musician Tuno has told Malawians not to cry when she dies, citing years of online abuse and harassment that have left her disheartened and ready to quit music.

“A Malawi, pamaliro anga musazalire muzapitilize kunyoza (Malawians, at my funeral do not cry, continue insulting me),” the Malawi music sensational wrote on Facebook.

In a Facebook post that has sparked widespread debate, the artist expressed deep frustration with the constant body shaming and insults directed at her throughout her Malawi music career. She revealed that the bullying, which began in her school days, has persisted into her professional life, overshadowing her musical journey since she debuted in 2016.

“I am tired of you Malawians always finding fault in everything that I do. This whole week all you’ve done is body shame me, insult me, and belittle me,” Tuno wrote. “The few people that showed me love kept me going, but I will no longer tolerate this kind of hate.”

The singer lamented that despite her years of contribution to the local music scene, the negativity has outweighed support. In her post, she announced her decision to step away from both music and social media, stating, “I have had enough. A Malawi, pamaliro anga musazalire muzapitilize kunyoza (Malawians, at my funeral do not cry, continue insulting me).”

Tuno’s emotional farewell has drawn mixed reactions online. Some fans have rallied to her defense, condemning cyberbullying and urging her to reconsider her decision. Others argue that criticism is part of public life, though many agree that personal attacks have crossed the line.

The musician’s statement adds to growing concerns about the impact of cyberbullying on artists in Malawi, particularly women who often face disproportionate scrutiny over their appearance and personal lives.