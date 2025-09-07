A lorry carrying supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) caught fire on Sunday while travelling from Chikwawa to Njamba.

The vehicle, which had been transporting passengers to a political gathering, burst into flames under unclear circumstances.

Eyewitnesses reported that panic quickly spread among the passengers as smoke engulfed the lorry.

Fortunately, quick action from the driver and bystanders allowed many people to escape the burning vehicle.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, though initial reports suggest it may have been linked to mechanical faults.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to put out the blaze and provide assistance to the affected passengers.

Images and videos of the burning lorry quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing concern and sympathy from citizens.

Some Malawians have expressed frustration at the safety standards of vehicles used to ferry large numbers of passengers to political events.

Others have called on the government and political parties to prioritise the safety of their supporters by ensuring that lorries and other vehicles used for transport are properly serviced and certified as roadworthy.

As of now, there are no official reports of fatalities, but some passengers are said to have sustained injuries while trying to escape.

Medical personnel have confirmed that the injured are receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

This incident comes at a time when political activities are intensifying across the country in the run-up to the September 2025 elections.