Malawi national football team head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has confirmed key player Yankho Singo will miss tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Liberia, while winger Chikumbutso Salima remains a doubt due to illness. However, goalkeeper William Thole has recovered and is back in contention.

The Flames head into the tie on the back of a 2-1 victory over Namibia and currently sit fifth in Group H with nine points. With just two matches remaining after this fixture, every point is now vital in a tightly contested group. Tunisia tops the group with 19 points, followed by Namibia (12), Liberia (10), Equatorial Guinea (10), Malawi (9), and São Tomé and Príncipe (0).

Pasuwa addressed the media ahead of the must-win clash at Bingu National Stadium, noting the team arrived and settled in well, with players who didn’t feature in the previous game undergoing an extra training session. Full team training resumed later in the day as the technical panel evaluated player fitness and readiness.

Despite defeating Liberia in the first leg away from home, Pasuwa warned against complacency. “We beat them away, but now they’re coming here. We must stay focused and mentally prepared, this is not the time to experiment,” he said.

The coach acknowledged the team’s wastefulness in front of goal remains a concern, stressing the need for patience and composure in attacking positions. He also highlighted ongoing defensive issues, particularly conceding from crosses, which he attributed to limited time for focused repetition in training.

On the squad’s progress, Pasuwa admitted the frequent changes required across CHAN, COSAFA, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers have complicated the team-building process. However, he expressed satisfaction with gradual improvements and the integration of new talent like Malango Mayele.

With Malawi just three points behind second-placed Namibia, Pasuwa emphasised the importance of tactical discipline over emotional urgency. “We can’t go all out recklessly. We must be smart, patient in possession and compact in defence,” he said.

Finally, Pasuwa praised Frank Gabadinho Mhango’s stunning long-range strike against Namibia, calling it a moment of brilliance and a valuable lesson for younger players. He urged local talent to study such individual moments as part of their development into international-level footballers.