“What you’ve done today is more than just host a fun day, you’ve sparked a movement.” These powerful words from Guest of Honour Gift Nankhuni captured the spirit of the “Fun Day at the Dam” in Lilongwe. This vibrant event went far beyond entertainment to ignite a youth-driven vision for a greener Malawi.

Organised by Preserve Malawi, the event brought together local organisations, environmental advocates, and members of the community for a day filled with interactive activities and shared purpose.

According to Team Financial Manager Kidu Longwe, this marks only the beginning. “This is the first of many events we plan to host,” he said. “Our goal is to continue creating innovative and impactful spaces that raise awareness and funds for environmental action.”

The day saw participation from groups like Rugale Mental Health, local influencers, and residents from the surrounding area. More importantly, it became a platform for grassroots engagement. Demonstrating how local passion and innovation can spark national change. “By drawing people in, we grow the community and amplify our vision,” Longwe added.

Guest of Honour and Lilongwe City Centre Constituency aspirant Gift Nankhuni delivered a stirring keynote that underscored the event’s deeper significance. “Preserve Malawi is not just a call to action, it’s a call to ownership,” she told the youth. “What you’ve started here is a movement that belongs to you.”

The initiative’s ambitions go well beyond a single event. Plans are underway to revitalise Area 10 Dam Park through large-scale tree planting, aquaculture, improved sanitation infrastructure, and the construction of a community wall, actions organisers describe as the seeds of long-term sustainability. Upcoming skill-sharing programs aim to equip young people with practical tools for leadership, resilience, and environmental stewardship.

The energy and commitment displayed at the dam offered a hopeful glimpse of what lies ahead.

“Real change doesn’t begin in boardrooms or policy papers, it begins exactly like this: with community, creativity, and courage,” Nankhuni remarked, urging the youth to build a legacy rooted in action, not just intention.

As Malawi confronts growing environmental challenges, Preserve Malawi is emerging as a timely and transformative force, youth-led, community-powered, and driven by vision. If this inaugural event is any indication, a greener, more united future may already be taking root.