One of Malawi’s pioneering hip hop legends, Dalitso Mtambo, better known by his stage name Bossaro Ice (formerly Iceberg), has died.

Bossaro Ice rose to prominence as a member of the sensational hip hop group WuN, alongside N.i.C. and Fadson. Under the name Iceberg, he featured on the group’s breakout track Mbina, a club anthem and chart-topper that cemented their place in Malawi’s urban music scene.

In 2006, WuN was named Best Young African Band by the BBC.

A University of Malawi trained lawyer, Mtambo later founded the Bossaro Music Group (BMG) together with Cyclone, a collective of hip hop artists that carried his vision of pushing Malawian hip hop to new heights. In 2018, the group won Best Group at the UMP Awards.

Over the years, Bossaro Ice collaborated with some of Malawi’s most notable artists, including Malinga Mafia, Piksy, and Hyphen, further cementing his influence across genres and generations. Mtambo’s death has left a deep void in the local music industry, where he is remembered not only for his lyrical skill but also for his commitment to building platforms for other artists.