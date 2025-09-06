The recent massive recruitment of primary school teachers by the government is a milestone worth celebrating.

For years, thousands of trained teachers have sought employment without success. Now that opportunities have finally opened up, one would expect joy and a strong sense of commitment. Instead, complaints have begun to surface mainly that some of the schools where teachers have been deployed are in remote rural areas (kumidzi).

Understandably, life in rural settings comes with challenges: long distances, limited infrastructure, and fewer social amenities compared to towns. However, teaching is not just a profession it is a calling and a service to the nation.

Communities in rural areas are often the ones most in need of qualified teachers, as pupils there are the most disadvantaged. For years, these children have struggled with teacher shortages, leading to overcrowded classrooms and poor learning outcomes.

Those now complaining should remember that they were once desperately searching for the very jobs they now hold. Employment comes with responsibilities, and it cannot always be tailored to one’s personal convenience. If every teacher preferred to work in cities, who would teach the children in the villages? Would we not be deepening the divide between urban and rural education?

Instead of viewing rural deployment as a burden, teachers should see it as an opportunity: a chance to serve where they are most needed, to build resilience and character, and to contribute directly to the nation’s development.

Moreover, working in such communities often opens doors to unique experiences, respect from the local population, and even faster career growth due to the high demand.

Complaining will not solve the problem. What is needed is a positive attitude, patience, and a sense of national duty.

At the same time, the government must also recognise these challenges and gradually improve conditions in rural schools, providing housing, better roads, and incentives for teachers working in remote areas.

This partnership between teachers’ commitment and government support is the only way to strengthen the education system.

In the end, teaching is about impact, not location. A child in the village deserves the same quality education as a child in the city.

The true measure of a teacher is not where they teach, but how faithfully they carry out their mission.