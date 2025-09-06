The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has successfully vacated an injunction obtained by French national Fabio Capanesi, which had restrained the Sunnyside SDA Church from conducting its annual prayers outside the church premises.

The court ruled that the balance of justice favours discharging the injunction pending appeal, as maintaining it would render the appeal ineffective.

“It is my considered view that the balance of justice tilts in favour of discharging the order of injunction pending appeal, for to order otherwise will render the appeal nugatory” reads the order

Fabio Capanesi, who lives near the Sunnyside SDA Church in Blantyre, obtained the injunction, arguing that the church’s prayers would obstruct his right to freedom, peace, and privacy.

The case will likely proceed to appeal, where the court will consider the dispute’s merits.