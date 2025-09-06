Goodall Salima, winner of the 2024 Innovation Jam, has showcased his GS Smart Greenhouse at the Third Annual TICON Africa Conference in Accra, Ghana. He thanked National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc for sponsoring his participation.

The all-expenses-paid trip was part of the prize package for winners of the Innovation Jam, one of NBM’s flagship initiatives aimed at nurturing young innovators and entrepreneurs.

Speaking after the conference, Salima said, “This platform has not only allowed me to showcase Malawian innovation, but also to connect with global leaders in AgriTech. The exposure and knowledge gained here will help me scale the GS Smart Greenhouse further and contribute to Malawi’s journey towards sustainable, commercial agriculture in line with Vision 2063.”

He highlighted that the GS Smart Greenhouse has been shown to increase yields by up to 20%, reduce water use by 30%, cut energy consumption by 20%, and lower pesticide reliance by 25%, while improving farm security and empowering farmers.

The technology combines Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionise greenhouse cultivation. “It was inspired by inefficiencies in traditional farming, such as resource wastage, weak pest management, and the absence of real-time data. Developing a fully automated, data-driven system makes farming more efficient, sustainable, and accessible to growers,” Salima explained.

NBM Product Development and Strategy Manager, Ibrahim Chapeyama, said the conference brought together some of Africa’s brightest minds in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, providing opportunities to learn, network, and showcase solutions on an international stage.

“Through initiatives like the Innovation Jam, we are investing in the next generation of Malawian innovators. Goodall’s success demonstrates how technology can drive sustainable agriculture, food security, and economic growth for Malawi,” Chapeyama said, adding that the Bank’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to nurturing talent and positioning Malawi as a hub of innovation.