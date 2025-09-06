Endindeni Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), a rural institution located 22 kilometres from Mzimba, has registered an impressive 96 per cent pass rate in the 2025 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Head teacher Sphiwe Mbeya confirmed that out of the 76 candidates who sat for the exams, 73 passed, with 10 students scoring between 14 and 19 points.

The school’s top performers included Elias Moyo, who achieved 14 points, followed by Chancy Simphamba with 15 points, and Lanston Yolamu with 16 points. Among the girls, Grace Kabuzi led with 18 points.

Mbeya attributed the success to increased support from government initiatives, particularly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursaries, which covered school and boarding fees for many learners.

“My sincere thanks go to the government for providing CDF bursaries, especially for covering boarding fees. This has greatly improved our students’ performance. We hope such support continues so that more learners can benefit,” Mbeya told Malawi24.

M’mbelwa District Council’s Social Welfare Officer for Mzimba South, Bernard Nangwale, also hailed the outcome, noting that students under the bursary scheme excelled.

“We are delighted that all beneficiaries of the bursary program at this school have done well. This demonstrates the impact of investing in education, particularly for rural learners,” said Nangwale.

Of the 76 candidates, the gender ratio was evenly balanced, with 38 boys and 38 girls sitting for the exams.

This latest achievement has been described as a milestone for Endindeni CDSS, which continues to defy the odds by producing outstanding results despite operating with limited resources.