The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has applauded the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for demonstrating transparency and efficiency in the run-up to the September 16 parliamentary elections, as the first shipment of ballot papers arrived in the country on Monday.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport during the reception of the ballot consignment, DPP representative Macford Somanje expressed confidence in MEC’s logistical handling and openness throughout the process.

“The process has been smooth and transparent. We are participating in the verification exercise to confirm that all materials have been received intact. We commend MEC’s openness and urge that this level of integrity continues throughout the election period,” said Somanje.

The consignment, one of four scheduled to arrive by September 6, includes over 7,300 ballot boxes covering 108 constituencies. The Kenya-based Astral Aviation cargo flight carrying the first batch arrived at 3:30 p.m., delayed by four hours in Nairobi due to refuelling and clearance issues.

MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity:

“Elections must not only be free and fair but seen to be credible by all Malawians. Political parties and observers are invited to participate in every step, from receipt and verification to final dispatch, to build public trust.”

Sorting of ballot papers will take up to two days, with full distribution expected by September 15. The Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) are providing round-the-clock security at storage sites.

In addition, MEC has activated a Transport and Logistics Taskforce and requested vehicle support from government departments to ensure timely nationwide delivery.