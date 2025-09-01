Senior Chief Nthalire has expressed concern about the substandard developments being undertaken by the Chitipa District Council, particularly in his area.

His remarks follow the collapse of the Kamilangombe Bridge on Saturday, which occurred when a Land Cruiser, affiliated with the People’s Party, passed over it.

This was notably the first vehicle to use the bridge since its completion, raising serious questions about the quality of construction.

The collapse has sparked fears among community members about the safety and reliability of other infrastructure projects implemented under the council.

Chief Nthalire has since called for accountability from the authorities and demanded that quality assurance mechanisms be strengthened.

He emphasised that communities deserve infrastructure that lasts and serves its intended purpose rather than projects that endanger lives and waste public resources.

The incident has also intensified debates on the need for thorough supervision of contractors and engineers entrusted with public works in rural areas.

Observers note that such cases risk undermining public trust in government development initiatives.

The collapse of Kamilangombe Bridge stands as a warning that corruption, negligence, or lack of professionalism in construction projects can have dangerous consequences.

It also highlights the urgent need for stronger monitoring, community involvement, and transparency in district-level development projects.

In conclusion, Senior Chief Nthalire’s concerns reflect a broader demand for accountability in infrastructure development, as Malawians continue to call for projects that are durable, safe, and genuinely beneficial to communities.