The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is advancing in its preparations for the 16th September, 2025 general elections where Malawians will elect a President, Members of Parliament councillors of their choice.

Mec Director of Media Services Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the ballot papers will be coming to Malawi in several consignments starting with Monday at 11;30 a.m the first consignment of Parliamentary ballot papers will land at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Mwafulirwa said on 4th September and 15th September, 2025 Mec is expected to receive other consignments of ballot papers for presidential and councillors on 4th September and 15th September, 2025, and all the ballot papers will be kept at the Airport.

He said the Electoral body has secured a warehouse at the Airport under the guard of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) officers until the day of dispatch to various polling centres across the country.

The Media Director said they have invited political parties to witness both the arrival of the ballot papers and warehousing and on the day of dispatch to the polling stations, political parties will also be invited to witness the same.

“All political parties are being asked to nominate two people to witness the arrival and warehousing of the ballot papers as well as dispatch,” said Mwafulirwa.