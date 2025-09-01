The weekend was not just an ordinary weekend for football lovers in Malawi, as First Capital Bank (FCB) plc unveiled the limited-edition Maule Visa Debit Card, a three-year product designed to reward and connect with football fans, especially during FCB Nyasa Big Bullets matches.

The launch on Saturday was marked by a colourful parade from Kamuzu Upper Stadium to FCB Livingstone Towers in Blantyre, making history as the first time a commercial bank in Malawi has rolled out a sports-themed debit card.

FCB Head of Marketing and Communications, Twikale Chirwa, said the Maule Debit Card offers fans more than banking convenience, promising unique rewards tied to their passion for the game.

“This debit card is more than just a payment tool. Customers can purchase VIP tickets at a 50% discount when they use FCB Point-of-Sale (POS) machines. Beyond that, it serves as an identity card for passionate fans of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets,” said Chirwa.

He added that the card comes with a loyalty element. “Customers who use the card more than ten times a month will qualify for various rewards, including hospitality packages. One lucky cardholder will win a fully sponsored trip to Lilongwe to watch a Maule game, complete with accommodation and transport,” he added.

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chigoga, hailed the partnership, describing it as a milestone that recognises and empowers the team’s supporters.

“It is very encouraging to see a bank that thinks about its customers. Our supporters are excited about this customised Maule card, which will not only identify them as fans but also enhance their banking experience. We believe supporters will embrace and utilise it,” said Chigoga.

Other benefits of the card include two signed player shirts each month, free food and drinks at selected matches, and exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets players.