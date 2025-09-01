_Malawians can breathe easier – no surprise currency crash is coming_

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has firmly ruled out any near-term devaluation of the kwacha, quelling market speculation and public fears of soaring prices.

Governor MacDonald Mafuta Mwale, speaking in Lilongwe, said the central bank is focused on boosting foreign exchange inflows, not weakening the currency.

“Devaluation without solid reserves solves nothing,” he stated. “We’re working to build supply and strengthen confidence, not erode it.”

Mwale emphasised that stable forex rates are essential for economic planning, allowing businesses to import goods reliably, traders to forecast accurately, and households to avoid sudden inflation shocks.

To achieve this, RBM is pursuing long-term strategies like increasing export revenues, attracting remittances, and creating a more predictable investment climate.

His comments are expected to ease anxiety across sectors, especially among importers and consumers who feared another devaluation could trigger a fresh surge in the cost of living.