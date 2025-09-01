Time and again, Jacob Hara has come under fire for allegedly making misleading promises about road projects in Mzimba ahead of the September 16, 2025, elections.

Addressing residents at Mzimba Boma, Hara assured the gathering that all roads around the township would be completed before election day. He claimed that contractors had already begun tarmacking the MBC Road and revealed that the government had allocated K45 billion for the construction of several major township roads.

“In fact, before September 16, 2025, all the roads around Mzimba will be completed,” Hara told the crowd.

However, a spot check by Malawi24 on the MBC Road contradicted Hara’s claims. Reporters only found an excavator, a bulldozer, and a loader parked at the site, with no visible construction activity taking place.

Hara, who is seeking a third parliamentary term in Perekezi Constituency, has been accused by critics of using road projects as campaign tools.

Reverend Moses Nkhana, Executive Director of the Mzimba Youth Organisation (MYO), expressed concern, saying many of the development promises made close to elections are not genuine.

“All these sudden developments that appear just days before elections are clear campaign strategies, not real commitments to the people,” Nkhana told Malawi24.

Residents of Mzimba Boma remain sceptical about whether the promised road projects will materialise before election day, with many pointing to previously unfulfilled pledges.