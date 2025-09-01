Congolese soukous icon Awilo Longomba has advised Malawi’s upcoming musicians to embrace discipline, originality, and self-respect to build lasting music careers.

Speaking to Zodiak during his recent tour in Malawi, the Coupe Bibamba hitmaker reflected on his long journey in music, saying his relevance across generations is rooted in being true to himself.

“Look at the young generation, they continue to sample my music and sing my name alongside stars like Davido. I have no secret apart from discipline. I know to respect people, to respect myself, and to be myself. I don’t force anything,” Awilo said.

He revealed that he is open to working with Malawian musicians and highlighted his recent collaboration with Tay Grin on the track Combien.

Awilo also emphasised that young artists should avoid imitation. “They (upcoming artists) should be themselves first. Don’t copy someone, if you copy someone, you are supposed to become like them. Be yourself. I don’t copy someone,” he said.

He pointed out that Malawi is rich in musical talent, recalling his stint as a coach on The Voice Africa, where two Malawian singers featured in his team.

“We have many talents in this country, we just need to boost them,” he said. “Discipline, good songs, and self-belief.”

Awilo added that his mission is to support the new generation of African musicians. “I am here to help the new generation,” he said.