Marko Butao, one of the youngest contestants vying for the Member of Parliament (MP) seat for Blantyre City Michiru Chirimba constituency in the upcoming September 16 general elections, has launched his manifesto with a patriotic spirit and a promise to uphold democratic principles.

During the launch at Chirimba ground in Blantyre on Sunday, Butao expressed concern about the lack of youth representation in developing youth policies in the country.

He emphasised that his manifesto is built on corporate economics, unity, equality, and transparency, which will lead to improved livelihoods, service delivery, and infrastructure development.

Butao pledged to be a leader of the people, promising to execute his duties with high integrity and equality.

“As an independent candidate, not burdened by party loyalty and bureaucracy, I intend to build a leadership that is more accessible to the people, more responsive to their concerns, with an active presence in the community and flexibility,” Butao said.

The young independent candidate dedicated his manifesto to the people, outlining plans for education, socio-economic development, health, youth empowerment, security and crime control, food security, risk management, water and sanitation, and infrastructure development.

Butao’s manifesto is themed “Let’s Hold Hands on Economy and Development,” reflecting his vision for an inclusive and developed Malawi for years, he has advocated for positive change in the country.