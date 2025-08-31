Patricia Kainga Nangozo, who is seeking to contest as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for the Zomba City South constituency, has appealed to the people of the area to vote for her in the September 16 elections so that Zomba City can experience meaningful development.

Kainga Nangozo, who is also the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, made these remarks at a political rally held at the Zomba Works Training Centre sports ground in the city.

She also urged people to vote for the MCP President, Lazarus Chakwera, as the country’s leader, stating that he is the only one who has brought various developments across all regions of the country without discrimination.

Kainga Nangozo said that if elected as MP, her vision is to transform Zomba into a modern city through various development projects such as constructing good roads, installing streetlights, building school blocks, and more.

Kainga said she plans to open vocational training centres where young people can acquire different technical skills that would enable them to become economically self-reliant.

Regarding women’s empowerment, Kainga Nangozo said she would provide loans to women to support small businesses so they can earn income to uplift their families.

She therefore asked the people of Zomba City South to vote for her as well as for Dr. Chakwera in the upcoming elections so that the ongoing developments in the city can continue.

“President Lazarus Chakwera is the only one who has delivered development equally across all regions of the country, so I urge the people here in Zomba to vote for him and also vote for me as their Member of Parliament,” she said.

Also speaking at the rally was the guest of honour, Lawrence Chakakala Chiziya, who encouraged people to vote for Dr. Chakwera as the country’s leader and for Patricia Kainga Nangozo as their MP for Zomba City South.

Chiziya, who was declared the winner of the Chilobwe Constituency election in Lilongwe by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), said President Chakwera has implemented more development projects in the country than any other leader before him, and therefore deserves another term to continue with these various developments.