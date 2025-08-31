The Minister of Defence, Monica Chang’anamuno, has revealed that the Malawi government has not yet found a replacement for the late Colonel Owen Sambalopa, who died last year on June 10 in a plane crash in Chikangawa along with seven others, including the then Vice President of Malawi, the late Saulos Chilima.

Chang’anamuno made these remarks in the village of Jauma in Malosa, Zomba District, during the tombstone unveiling ceremony for the late Colonel Sambalopa.

She said the government lost a very important person because the late Colonel Sambalopa was not just an ordinary soldier but also a pilot, and the government has not yet found someone to take his place.

Chang’anamuno added that the government will always remember his life because he was highly dedicated to serving the country and had also served in international peacekeeping missions.

She then urged people to continue praying for the family of the late Colonel Owen Sambalopa and all the other families who lost their loved ones in the Chikangawa plane crash, noting that the deceased left behind children who need various forms of support.

“The government will remember the life of Colonel Owen Sambalopa because he was not only an ordinary soldier, but also a pilot who served this country and even abroad,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Noel Nsanjama thanked the government for providing funds to construct the grave of the late Colonel Sambalopa and also expressed gratitude to everyone who took part in the ceremony.

He also thanked Mary Chilima for her dedication in pledging to pay school fees for Colonel Sambalopa’s children through her organisation, the Mary Chilima Foundation.

Suzen, daughter of the late Colonel Sambalopa, said she will always remember her father for the love he had for their family.

The event was also attended by top military officials from the Malawi Defence Force, led by Air Force Commander Brigadier General Harrison Kandula.

Colonel Sambalopa’s wife, Barbra, his children, the Minister of Defence, Air Force Commander and family members laid their wreaths at the grave.