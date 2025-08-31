Students at the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) are set to benefit from enhanced digital learning and research opportunities following the donation of 10 high-performance computers valued at K30 million.

The equipment, which will strengthen the university’s ICT capabilities, was presented on Friday at the Chisombezi campus by Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc’s Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Maureen Kachingwe, and received by Vice Chancellor Dr Francis Moto.

Kachingwe said the initiative responds to the institution’s urgent need for more computers and was also made in honour of the late Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo, a legal scholar and former Vice Chancellor, who had appealed for support before her passing.

“The computers will help to enhance research capabilities, digital literacy, and academic productivity by equipping CUNIMA students with the skills needed to thrive in the competitive job market,” she said.

She added that by investing in higher education, Illovo Sugar Malawi is contributing to developing a skilled workforce while supporting the country’s long-term socio-economic growth.

For his part, Dr Moto commended Illovo for the gesture, saying such partnerships play a vital role in advancing the university’s mission.

“This donation will significantly enhance our ICT capabilities, providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world,” said Moto.

The contribution forms part of Illovo Sugar Malawi’s wider corporate social responsibility programme, prioritising investments in education, health, and community development.