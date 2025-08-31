Future Vision Ministries International organisation has blamed cultural practices and beliefs as one of the factors contributing to the increasing cases of child abuse in many parts of the country.

Future Vision Ministries International Executive Director Newton Sunday Sindo said this in the area of Senior Group Village Headman Taulo in Sunuzi, Zomba District, during the commemoration of the Day of the African Child, an event organised by the organisation.

Sindo said the purpose of the event was to remind parents of their responsibility to care for and protect children from various forms of abuse.

He stated that some parents fail to plan financially for their children’s education and instead marry off their children at a young age rather than sending them to school.

However, Sindo noted that since the organisation began working in the GVH Taulo area in 2010, cases of child abuse have decreased because more parents are now sending their children to school, with some even reaching university level.

He added that they continue to educate chiefs and parents about the dangers of abusing children, including early child marriage, food deprivation, failure to provide medical care when a child is ill, and other forms of abuse.

“Cultural practices and beliefs are causing children to fail in school, so we will continue engaging with chiefs to eliminate certain harmful traditions that hinder children’s rights,” he said.

In his remarks, Principal Social Welfare Officer for Zomba District Christopher Ndaona, said that commemorating the Day of the African Child helps raise awareness among parents about their responsibility to support their children.

Ndaona, who was the guest of honour at the event, said the Zomba District Council is making every effort to engage chiefs, parents, religious leaders, and various stakeholders to stop the abuse of children, such as not sending them to school, denying them food, or failing to provide medical care.

Meanwhile, Senior Group Village Headman Taulo agreed that cultural practices and beliefs are among the main causes of child abuse. However, he said they have now established bylaws to ensure that anyone who abuses a child will be punished.