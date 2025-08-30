Nursing students across Malawi are taking proactive steps to address the growing financial challenges hindering their education.

The National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) Students Chapter held a fundraising event today, aiming to raise MK 20 million to support students struggling with tuition and essential resources.

The event, titled “Walking for a Future, Supporting Our Own,” saw hundreds of students from Daeyang University, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), and Nkhoma College of Nursing march from Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe to Kamuzu College of Nursing.

This walk is the first in a nationwide effort to ensure nursing students from low-income backgrounds are not excluded from completing their studies.

Peter Chifulatila, Project Officer for the NONM Students Chapter, underscored the urgency of the cause. “The cost of education has risen dramatically, with fees now exceeding MK 49,000. For many students from disadvantaged families, this is simply unaffordable. The government loans available are insufficient and hard to access, leaving students in a desperate situation,” Chifulatila explained. “We need the public’s support, whether through donations or direct aid, to help us provide the resources these students so urgently need.”

Dr. Chifundo Zimba, Executive Director of NONM, who attended the event as the guest of honour, echoed these concerns.

“Nursing and midwifery students face unique challenges, especially in institutions where government loans do not apply. Many students struggle to afford tuition, accommodation, and study materials. Without support, these future healthcare professionals risk falling through the cracks,” said Dr. Zimba.

“This initiative is crucial in ensuring that the next generation of nurses and midwives has the resources to finish their education and contribute to Malawi’s healthcare system.”

The event marks the start of a nationwide fundraising campaign, with a second walk scheduled in the Southern Region next month.

NONM is calling on both individuals and corporations to rally behind this cause and ensure that financial barriers do not stand in the way of the country’s future healthcare leaders.