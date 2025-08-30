During a Mega rally at Chilimampunga Ground in Mtandire, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Arthur Peter Mutharika strongly rebutted claims from political rivals, particularly from the UTM party, questioning his ability to lead for a full term.

Addressing a sea of supporters, Mutharika rejected allegations made by UTM officials, led by Dalitso Kabambe, suggesting that if elected, he would only serve for one month before stepping down in favour of his vice president. “I’ve worked too hard for this party to step aside and leave leadership to someone else. That’s nonsense,” Mutharika declared. “I will win this election, and I will serve a full five years as your president.”

The comments came as Mutharika lashed out at UTM, whose leader, Dalitso Kabambe, had defected from DPP to join UTM earlier this year. “Your party originated from DPP. You joined forces with MCP, and together, you managed to win. But this is the last time I will respond to you,” Mutharika said, warning his rivals to stop spreading “foolishness.” He added, “Don’t try me; I will bite back. Just stop. This should be the last time.”

Reflecting on his return to politics, Mutharika, who served as Malawi’s president from 2014 to 2020, emphasised his renewed commitment to bringing real change to the country. “In 2019, they chased me from the State House, but now, I’m coming back to bring real transformation. On September 16, you must elect me,” he urged the crowd.

Mutharika painted a sombre picture of Malawi’s current state, citing its position as the third least developed country and second in terms of widespread suffering and hunger. “Malawi needs change,” he declared. “We will do everything in our power to save this country and free it from its current bondage.”

He vowed to end tribal politics and unite the nation. “Under my leadership, there will be no more fear. No one will be persecuted for opposing the government. We will work tirelessly to uplift this country,” he promised. “Tribal politics will be a thing of the past.”

Addressing persistent rumours about his potential premature departure from office, Mutharika reiterated his commitment to a full term. “People say that if I win, I will leave office in one month. That’s absolute nonsense,” he asserted. “I’ve dedicated years to building this party. Am I supposed to abandon it now?”

Mutharika emphasised that, if elected, he would serve a full five years and use that time to transform Malawi. “By the end of my term, Malawi will be in a better place. If you elect me, I will change this country, and you will see it thrive like Singapore. You will thank me so much that you’ll beg me to stay longer.”

In closing, Mutharika urged voters to carefully review his manifesto, which he said laid out a clear vision for Malawi’s future. “This manifesto is a blueprint for national transformation. I urge you to read it carefully because it contains the roadmap to a better Malawi.”