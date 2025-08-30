Traditional leader Inkosi Mzukuzuku has commended President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration for championing key development projects in Mzimba, including the construction of the Jenda–Embangweni road, which is set to extend to Edingeni up to Mzimba Boma.

The remarks were made during a whistle-stop tour by Chakwera’s running mate in the September 16 elections, Vitumbiko Mumba, who is canvassing support for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Mzimba South.

Inkosi Mzukuzuku noted that the government’s initiatives have brought visible progress to the district and across the country, urging citizens to recognise and appreciate the ongoing efforts.

Speaking at a rally in Embangweni, Mumba echoed the chief’s sentiments, citing government interventions in stabilising the prices of essential goods such as cement. He assured voters that President Chakwera would soon announce affordable fertiliser prices to ease the burden on farmers.

Mumba further accused unscrupulous traders of deliberately inflating prices to frustrate citizens ahead of the elections but stressed that the government remains firmly in control.