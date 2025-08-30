Independent aspirant Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, Rhoda Gadama, on Friday held a meeting with a delegation from the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission.

The engagement meeting took place at Gadama’s office at Nkhonya, Mulanje District.

The EU team comprised Kadi Vilk and Markus Krottmayer, both serving as long-term observers.

Speaking after the meeting, Gadama said the observers sought to appreciate how political campaigns are progressing in the constituency and to understand how the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is addressing grievances as well as handling the electoral process.

Gadama described the discussion as fruitful, stating: “I was very pleased to meet the EU observers today. We discussed how the campaign is unfolding here in Mulanje Central, and I assured them that everything is running smoothly.

“This meeting has given me more confidence that the elections will be credible, and I remain optimistic of my victory come September 16,” she said.

The EU Election Observation Mission to Malawi deployed its long-term observers some days ago.

The mission has stationed over 28 observers across all regions and districts of the country, to hold consultative meetings with various electoral stakeholders.

The EU observers operate under a Code of Conduct that emphasises impartiality, confidentiality, integrity and cultural awareness.

The EU mission was invited to observe Malawi’s 2025 general elections by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malawi Electoral Commission.