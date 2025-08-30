The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), through its Fighting Inequality Project, has urged youths, women, civil society organizations (CSOs), and persons with disabilities to act as watchdogs by monitoring and evaluating how government resources are being utilized.

EAM Projects Coordinator, Lusungu Kumwenda Mangochi, made the call on Friday at the close of a two-day Public Expenditure Tracking (PET) training in Karonga District. The training was supported by Norwegian Church Aid and DanChurchAid under their joint country programme.

Mangochi said empowering communities with the right skills and tools is key to ensuring accountability in the use of public funds.

“Some of the gaps we noted are that people who are supposed to support the government in overseeing projects do not have adequate knowledge of their roles, responsibilities, and the right frameworks to use,” she explained.

One of the participants, Public Expenditure Tracking Chairperson Glorious Singini from Senior Chief Wasambo’s area, applauded EAM for the training. She said it has equipped them with relevant skills to effectively track how public funds are being spent.

Singini further urged youths, women, CSOs, and persons with disabilities to take an active role in monitoring and evaluating development projects in their communities.

The training drew participants from areas under the Traditional Authorities of Kilipura, Wasambo, and Paramount Chief Kyungu.

By Wakisa Myamba