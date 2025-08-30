The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused United Transformation Movement (UTM) president Dalitso Kabambe of exaggerating his role in managing Malawi’s economy during his time as Reserve Bank Governor.

In a statement released Friday, August 29, 2025, the DPP said Kabambe has been portraying himself as the architect of Malawi’s economic stability between 2016 and 2017, when GDP growth rose from 2.3 per cent to 4 per cent and inflation dropped into single digits.

According to the party, the achievements resulted from disciplined fiscal and monetary policies championed by then-president Arthur Peter Mutharika and The Late former finance minister Goodall Gondwe.

The DPP further claimed that Kabambe had previously been dismissed from his position as Budget Director at the Ministry of Finance “due to incompetence” before Mutharika gave him another chance in public service.

The remarks come as Kabambe, now leading the UTM, continues to present himself as an economic strategist ahead of next year’s elections.

By Flora Jobe Nyirenda