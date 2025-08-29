Hip-hop artist Kenzy Mw and Afrobeat sensation Jay Tway have just dropped their highly anticipated single “Zinazake,” available on all streaming platforms, local TV, and radio stations today.

With a mission to spread their impactful message far and wide, the duo is taking their sound directly to the heart of the community.

“We want more people to listen to this song as it carries a very important and impactful message,” said Kenzy Mw, likening their outreach to planting seeds that will blossom in local market places and pubs.

Jay Tway added, “We are using more local outlets because our target audience is like a vibrant river, flowing through market places and local buses. We want to take the message to them directly.”

Produced by Tricky Beats and featuring a visually stunning video directed by M-Feli, “Zinazake” is set to be the anthem of the season. Stay tuned for their upcoming EP, “The Viral,” expected in October and nearly 90% complete.