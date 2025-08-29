…But I Know the Girl Is Not Pregnant

Music mogul Tonderai Banda, while distancing himself and his wife Tahera from claims linking them to the leak of nude images allegedly belonging to a former Miss Malawi contestant, has controversially placed himself at the centre of the storm.

In a statement shared on social media, Tonderai insisted the couple had “nothing to do” with the scandal and described the rumours as an attempt to damage their reputation.

“My wife and I had nothing to do with the alleged leaking of nudes belonging to the victim,” said Tonderai, before outlining what he described as the background to the controversy. However, he did not explain how he became aware of the details he went on to share.

“The victim was in a flirty relationship with a certain newly married man about two or one years ago. She sent the nudes to him before he got married. Allegedly, the nudes were discovered by his wife, who then shared them with her friends. And the girl is not pregnant,” revealed Tonderai, without clarifying how he came to know these details, whether he has access to the investigation, or how he knows the former contestant is not pregnant.

He added: “The victim has filed a police complaint against the husband. As of 7PM on 28 August, the suspects have been apprehended by the police.”

According to Tonderai, the man whose wife allegedly leaked the nudes has also been apprehended, despite not being the source of the leak himself. It remains unclear why the wife has not yet been taken into custody.

Tonderai further warned that he and his wife would pursue “both criminal and civil” action against anyone connecting their family to the scandal.

The woman, believed to be a former Miss Malawi contestant, has not yet made any public comment.

Tonderai is one of Malawi’s best-known record label executives and music managers.