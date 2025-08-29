Although it may be difficult to accurately predict the winner of the 2025 presidential elections, there are numerous factors that can help determine the outcome of the race.

For starters, the invasion of Arthur Peter Mutharika’s (APM’s) Lhomwe stronghold by new opposition figures like Michael Usi, Kondwani Nankhumwa, and Dalitso Kabambe suggests a potential shift in voter sentiment.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned political figures are increasingly appealing to the electorate in these traditionally loyal areas, thereby weakening APM’s support base and creating winning opportunities for the incumbent President Chakwera.

Similarly, APM’s dominance in the Eastern region is being contested by Joyce Banda and Atupele Muluzi, who are also gaining support from voters. This is advantageous for Chakwera, as his stronghold in the central region remains strong and intact.

Furthermore, the recent conflicts among opposition parties (DPP, UDF, and UTM) will significantly impact their chances of success.

It is unfortunate that instead of uniting against the ruling party (MCP), these parties are primarily focused on attacking each other, resulting in a divided opposition that is unlikely to secure enough votes.

As a matter of fact, voter perception of disunity diminish trust and enthusiasm for the opposition, making it easier for the ruling party to maintain its hold on power.

Furthermore, according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the MCP central region has a higher number of registered voters compared to other regions, increasing the incumbent President Chakwera’s chances of triumph.

In fact, a higher number of registered voters in a party’s stronghold can translate to more votes, especially if those voters turn out on election day.

Additionally , voter behavior based on tribal and regional affiliations is still prevalent in our country.

Based on past elections, voters from the central region and Lhomwe belt predominantly support candidates from their own region or ethnic group, leading to significant advantages for candidates who resonate with those demographics.

Moving forward , the perceived integrity and impartiality of the electoral commission are crucial for public trust in the electoral process.

For instance, there have been allegations that elections may be rigged simply because the MEC Chair, Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief elections officer, Andrew Mpesi, are perceived to be MCP sympathizers.

Additionally, public trust in MEC started to wane when it declined the opposition parties’ request to independently audit the electoral process.

Truth be told, if voters believe that the commission is fair and transparent, they are more likely to participate in the election. Conversely, any perceived bias or corruption can lead to voter apathy or unrest.

Furthermore, it is unanimously agreed that the general population believes the MCP is responsible for mishandling the economy, resulting in a decline in their support. When faced with difficulties, voters tend to prioritize economic concerns.

Moreover, it is contradictory and illogical to support President Chakwera solely based on shared political, religious, regional, and tribal connections, especially in the midst of issues such as food shortages, fuel scarcity, high prices, and widespread corruption that have occurred during his term.

However, effective campaign strategies can significantly sway public opinion.

Candidates who can connect with voters, address their concerns, and present clear, appealing policies are more likely to gain support.

Ironically, a voter who has faced financial difficulties in the last five years because of Chakwera’s poor economic and monetary policies may choose to support him when offered K50,000. However, they are unaware that they will endure further hardships until the next elections.

Lastly, high voter turnout can favor the party that has mobilized its base effectively.

For example, if the MCP can encourage more of its supporters in its stronghold to vote compared to the DPP, this could lead to a decisive victory. Conversely, low turnout in the MCP Central region may give other parties an advantage.

However, by campaigning in the MCP stronghold, opposition parties such as DPP and UDF have the chances of harvesting sway votes.

In a nutshell, the outcome of the 2025 presidential race will be hugely determined by numbers. The winning strategy for any candidate is to boost their own votes while simultaneously decreasing those of their opponents.