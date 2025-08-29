Musician Rashley’s tears have paid off as he is being loved again by Malawians after his emotional Facebook live where he asked for forgiveness.

Once sidelined following his 2021 leaked pornography scandal, the Blantyre-based artist is now being welcomed back with open arms and renewed affection.

Since that heartfelt moment, Rashley has been flooded with encouraging messages, gifts, and an outpouring of support he hadn’t experienced in years.

In one post, he shared, “Everything I do is not just for me but for my family so that I can provide for them. So, thank you so much for the love and kind messages since yesterday. I am very grateful and my spirit is lifted. Opening up is not a weakness but a strength. God bless you all. I promise to give you the best music soon, I’m motivated.”

The love isn’t stopping with fans. Rashley revealed he’s been invited to perform at the upcoming Miss Malawi pageant, writing, “Just got the invite from Miss Malawi. See you there, fam!”

He also shared exciting news from the Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, a fan of his hit song Ndizasangalala. In her personal capacity, she has mobilised resources for Rashley to record Malawi’s official tourism theme song this year.

“This is huge love,” Rashley said. “We will record a song and shoot a music video in a few days showcasing the beauty of Malawi and encouraging not just tourists but also Malawians to appreciate the beauty of our country. We will also be inviting the world to come to Malawi. Thank you so much for the love to all my fans!”

From tears to triumph, Rashley’s journey shows that honesty, courage, and talent can win hearts back and Malawians are clearly ready to see him shine again.