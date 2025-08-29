United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi says unlocking Malawi’s economic potential lies in embracing digital transformation, investing in innovation, and preparing the country for the global tech-driven economy.

Speaking during the Presidential Youth Dialogue organised by the Youth Decide Campaign and Youth and Society (YAS), Muluzi positioned himself as a forward-looking leader ready to drive Malawi into the digital future if elected on September 16.

“We must change our mindset and be ready to seize the opportunities presented by the new global economy,” Muluzi said. “Africa is the next frontier, digitalisation is key, and Malawi must act fast.”

Drawing parallels with India’s digital rise, Muluzi noted that India’s economic boom was largely fueled by the expansion of smartphone access and business process outsourcing. He believes Malawi can follow a similar trajectory by connecting its youth to the digital economy and modernising infrastructure to support innovation.

“If we invest in infrastructure and ensure the entire country is digitally connected, we can build a vibrant digital banking system and innovation hubs that empower young people,” he said.

Muluzi emphasised that technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping the global economic landscape, and Malawi must not be left behind. He also criticised the country’s slow response to investors and bureaucratic barriers that hinder economic growth.

“As a leader, I understand the new economy. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity, our systems must be agile and responsive,” he said.

Muluzi concluded by pledging to prioritise innovation, digital infrastructure, and investor-friendly reforms to position Malawi for sustained growth in the global digital economy.