The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has boosted this year’s Nation Publications Limited (NPL) Mothers’ Fun Run with a K20 million donation, ahead of the event scheduled for October 2025.

Originally, the regulator had pledged K15 million, but upon learning that the initiative is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, MAGLA increased the contribution to K20 million during the handover ceremony on Wednesday.

MAGLA Director General Racheal Mijiga, who presented the cheque, praised the Mothers’ Fun Run for its remarkable contribution to safe motherhood in Malawi, saying the initiative continues to make a real difference in saving lives.

“We have seen improvements in both infant mortality and maternal deaths. Mothers are the backbone of society, and children’s early development is critical. It is therefore important for individuals and companies to contribute towards safe motherhood for the sustainability of Malawi,” she said.

NPL Editor, Aubrey Mchulu, applauded MAGLA’s continued support, saying their contributions have been instrumental over the years.

“We are very thankful for this donation. MAGLA has been a consistent partner, and this will go a long way in helping us move closer to achieving zero maternal deaths in the country,” said Mchulu.

Over the years, the initiative has supported several district hospitals and health facilities with essential maternal and neonatal care equipment. For this year, the donation will help the Kasungu District Health Office and 25 satellite facilities in the district.

Items to be procured include delivery beds, oxygen concentrators, suction machines, and other maternity essentials.