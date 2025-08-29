District Commissioner (DC) for M’mbelwa District Council, Rodgers Neba, on Thursday led a Solidarity Walk organised by Mzimba Police Station to promote peace and civic awareness ahead of the September 16 elections.

The walk, which began at Mnjiri and concluded at Mzimba Boma depot, brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including officers from the Malawi Police Service, Mzimba Prison, the Immigration Department, the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE), community members, traditional leaders, officials from M’mbelwa District Council, and representatives of various political parties.

Organisers said the initiative aimed to mobilise communities and foster unity as the district prepares for the upcoming polls.

Speaking during the event, DC Neba praised the collaborative effort, describing it as a vital platform for strengthening peace and solidarity in the district.

“We are grateful that, so far, we have not experienced any form of violence in our district. This is a clear sign that the people of Mzimba are peaceful and committed to safeguarding the forthcoming elections,” Neba said.

Mzimba Police Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police Brighton Mwase, reaffirmed the police’s readiness to protect citizens regardless of their political affiliation.

“We are committed to providing security to everyone. Let me warn anyone who will be found inciting violence, political or otherwise, that the law will take its course,” Mwase warned.

NICE programmes officer Aaron Luhanga also appealed to the public to embrace peace and unity during the election period.

“As we head to the polls, we urge communities to avoid violence and focus on peaceful participation,” he said.

The Solidarity Walk was welcomed by community members as a timely reminder of the importance of coexistence, civic responsibility, and collective efforts toward maintaining peace during the electoral process.