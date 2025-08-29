Professor George Liomba, one of Malawi’s most distinguished medical experts who contributed immensely to the country’s health sector, has died.

A family member, Mike Liomba, confirmed the news to the local media.

He added that funeral arrangements will take place at the late professor’s home village of Mkondezi in Nkhata Bay, where he will be laid to rest.

Professor Liomba was widely known as a trailblazer in histopathology, the study of diseased human tissue.

He was among the first Malawians to specialise in anatomical pathology.

He was the inaugural head of the National AIDS Commission (NAC).

In this role, he played a crucial part in shaping the country’s response to the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Before becoming a Professor of Pathology at the University of Malawi’s College of Medicine, Professor Liomba was already breaking ground in the study of infectious diseases.

He also conducted important research on public health challenges facing Malawi.

His leadership extended to the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS).

At MBTS, he oversaw improvements in the collection and safe distribution of blood across the nation.

He also served as a pathologist at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

At the hospital, he trained generations of young doctors and mentored future specialists in pathology and laboratory sciences.

Through his pioneering work, Professor Liomba advanced medical research and teaching in Malawi.

He also positioned the country as a regional leader in fighting epidemics and building health resilience.