Former President Joyce Banda has donated K1 million through the Joyce Banda Foundation to support an upcoming charity event organised by nursing students under the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) Students Chapter.

The fundraising initiative, dubbed the “Big Walk,” is set for Saturday, August 30, 2025, under the theme “Walking for a Future, Supporting Our Own.” The walk aims to raise MK20 million to assist financially struggling nursing students with tuition and essential educational resources.

The Big Walk will begin at Crossroads in Lilongwe and proceed through Game Stores, ending at Kamuzu Central Hospital. It will run from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, uniting students and community members in a four-hour march for education and healthcare support.

Speaking after the donation, Joyce Banda’s Personal Assistant, Arnold Mlelemba, emphasised the organisation’s deep commitment to education.

“We are excited to support this initiative. Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda is passionate about ensuring that no student is left behind due to lack of financial support,” Mlelemba said. “This year alone, we’ve supported over 1,500 secondary school students and more than 3,000 university students through bursaries. Supporting future nurses through this donation aligns with our ongoing mission to invest in Malawi’s education and health sectors.”

He further highlighted the foundation’s broader impact, noting that 45 medical doctors have graduated under their sponsorship so far, and over 50 students are currently pursuing advanced medical degrees through partnerships, including international placements in the United States.

“We know how difficult it is for parents earning modest incomes to afford tertiary education for their children. That’s why we’ve committed to this cause, not just as a gesture, but as a long-term investment in Malawi’s future health system,” Mlelemba added.

The Big Walk is being organised by students from Daeyang University, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), and Khoma College of Nursing. It marks the beginning of a nationwide fundraising campaign, with a second walk planned in the Southern Region next month.

Peter Chifulatira, Project Officer for the NONM Students Chapter and Chairperson of the Organising Committee, welcomed the donation with gratitude.

“On behalf of all nursing students, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Joyce Banda and the Joyce Banda Foundation for this generous support,” said Chifulatira. “This contribution will go a long way in relieving the burden on needy students and will inspire others to support this noble cause.”

He urged the public and well-wishers to join hands in supporting the initiative.

“Your support, whether financial or in-kind, will help shape the future of healthcare in Malawi by ensuring that no deserving student is forced to drop out due to financial difficulties.”

The NONM Students Chapter is hopeful that increased public engagement and support will help meet the MK20 million fundraising goal and empower Malawi’s next generation of nurses.