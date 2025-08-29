The Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba, Fr Bernard Chipole, has encouraged members of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) in the Diocese to be sources of joy in the Church and in their families.

Fr Chipole made these remarks at Zomba Cathedral during the opening of the annual general meeting of the CWA, which is being held at St Peter’s Major Seminary.

Fr Chipole: Pray for your children.

He said that based on this year’s theme, the women should not only give guidance through words but also lead by example in their daily lives, starting from their families to their church communities by doing good deeds.

Fr Chipole emphasised that as parents, they should also guide their children and pray for them so that they grow up with good Christian values.

In this regard, the Vicar General urged CWA members to meet regularly in their groups to strengthen each other in their prayer life, just like Mary, the mother of Jesus, did.

On the topic of the upcoming national elections on September 16, Fr Chipole asked the women to pray for peaceful and successful elections.

“Let your faith be visible in your daily life, and be watchful as we await the coming of our Lord Jesus,” he said.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the event, Dorcas Chilimampunga encouraged the CWA members to pay close attention to all the teachings shared during the AGM and to apply them when they return to their parishes.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Catholic Women Association in the Catholic Diocese of Zomba, Christina Lakiyoni, urged her fellow women to share the insights from the meeting with those who were unable to attend so that they can journey together in unity.

Delegates from 20 parishes within the Zomba Diocese are participating in the meeting. At the beginning of the event, the women observed a moment of silence in memory of their fellow CWA members who had recently passed away.