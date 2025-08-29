Independent presidential hopeful Adil Chilungo has accused organisers of Malawi’s presidential debates of bias, saying the continued exclusion of independent candidates undermines democracy and gives party-backed aspirants an unfair head start.

Chilungo revealed he has formally written to the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), demanding action against what he describes as a “damaging and discriminatory” practice.

Speaking to Malawi24, Chilungo said:

“I’m very angry. This is old-time politics. How can you declare some candidates’ winners before the election even happens? Excluding independents is unfair and undemocratic. Malawians deserve to hear every voice.”

He criticised the first round of debates, which featured only candidates from the UDF, UTM, and People’s Party, saying it denied voters a full picture of leadership options.

“We all met the same nomination requirements,” Chilungo added. “No one is in Parliament right now. We’re all individuals hoping to lead. Why should party candidates get special treatment?”

Chilungo has called on the Malawi Electoral Commission and MACRA to intervene, warning that continued exclusion risks undermine voter trust and democratic integrity.