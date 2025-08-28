The Walkers Social Club, a group of professionals united by their love for fitness and community service, officially launched in Thyolo with a 22.45-kilometre fun walk and a donation of medical supplies to Thyolo District Hospital.

More than 150 members gathered as early as 6am at the hospital before setting off on the long trek to Makwasa. A rescue vehicle followed the group, ferrying those who could not finish the full distance, while others proudly completed the entire route.

The lively event even featured two children under the age of 12 who joined in, adding cheer to the journey that doubled as a platform for networking, social bonding and promoting a culture of wellness.

Walkers Social Club President, Felix Wisdom Banda, said the launch was not just about fitness but also about giving back.

“The initiative blends fitness and charity. After the walk, we donated to Thyolo Hospital, ensuring that our efforts tangibly benefit the community,” said Banda.

He further said the initiative not only promoted fitness but also strengthened the bond between individuals and the communities they serve, marking a new chapter in the culture of wellness in Malawi.

Speaking at the launch event, Guest of Honour and Vice Chairperson of Capestars, Rachel Mijiga, hailed The Walkers group for the initiative, hence their sponsorship of K5 million towards the launch.

“We are grateful for the support that we get from The Walkers group for our homegrown brand Capestars. As they say, it takes a village to raise a child. Capestars has received that support, and as a brand, we are very grateful, hence our contribution of MK5 million towards the Walkers launch and donation at Thyolo District Hospital to give back to society,” said Mijiga.

Patron of the Walkers, Professor Frank Taulo, said he was happy that the group had been launched and had spread to other parts of the country. “We need to embrace this lifestyle so that we can be healthy mentally and physically while networking and offering each other business opportunities.”

One of the Walkers, on his maiden walk, Gerald Zamadunga expressed joy at joining the group and said he enjoyed the walk. Another Walker, Almateen Mussa, said he was happy that the group had grown and launched in style.

The Walkers group walks every Saturday morning from 5 am after members agree and vote on a route and it has spread to Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Salima and Mangochi.

Apart from Capestars, several companies and organisations supported the Walkers’ launch and hospital donation, and these include: National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, First Capital Bank (FCB), NBS Bank, Nali Limited, The Thomson and Barbra Mpinganjira Foundation and several individuals.

The event concluded with an official launch ceremony at KUHES, headlined by a live performance from the popular Mighty Mibawa Band.