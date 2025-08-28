Travelers using Malawi’s airports are voicing growing frustration over alleged extortion by some airport staff, with social media awash with testimonies of locals and foreigners alike being forced to part with their money.

The outcry gained momentum after Facebook user Clement Taonani wrote about his ordeal, claiming that airport officials demanded cash from him before rifling through his bag.

“Airport, why would you ask me for kwacha? When I refused, you decided to search my bag and found just a few notes. The next thing you did was give yourself 10,000. Mumvekere ndithu, mumatimana kuti muli ndi ndalama?” Taonani posted, questioning how he was treated upon arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

His story drew dozens of responses from others who said they had gone through similar experiences. Ernest M’banga recalled how he was left stranded after airport staff allegedly took the last MWK2,300 from his wallet.

“Last Sunday they asked me for money I said I don’t have any cash remaining. They searched my wallet they found MWK2,300.00 Ali apa ya Fanta ija yapezeka. They took it like that…it’s bad…munthu uzichita kusowa yokwelera minibus when you land on return?,” he wrote.

Other travelers shared accounts of missing luggage and unexplained losses. “My bag went missing for almost 30 mins, when it finally found all my kwacha was not there I had to borrow money to reach Blantyre from Lilongwe,” said Lemi Chisale, who demanded that government replace staff at the airport.

Missionary Joshua Dowd described corruption at the airport as “the worst,” saying that what should be a point of welcome into the country has instead become “our biggest stress.”

The complaints have also taken on a political edge, with some calling on President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration and relevant ministers to act decisively.

“Why can’t authorities fire everyone there and bring new blood? What happened to Chakwera’s government? They don’t seem to show interest in our concerns,” said Chisale.

Civil society groups and frequent travelers have long complained of corruption in airports, but the fresh wave of testimonies is drawing renewed calls for accountability.

As of now, authorities have yet to issue an official response.